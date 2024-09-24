ENG vs AUS 3rd ODI pitch report: How will surface at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia cricket team

Harry Brook's maiden captaincy stint for England hasn't started on a good note. His team has lost the first two ODIs of the five-match series against Australia with the visitors putting up an excellent show so far. The two teams will lock horns in the third ODI at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street today as the hosts will be keen on staying alive in the five-match series.

Be it batting or bowling first, Australia were superior in both the matches played so far. They chased down 316 runs with aplomb in the series opener and then defended 270 runs easily with England capitulating in the chase at Headingley. Interestingly, Australia had rested Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell in the opening game and when they returned for the next game, the trio contributed with the ball picking up seven wickets between them.

Meanwhile, England's batting and bowling units blew hot and cold respectively in the first two matches and they will have to perform as a unit if they are to stop Australia from winning their 15th ODI on the trot. Their skipper Harry Brook is yet to click and the team is clearly missing their regular captain Jos Buttler while Jofra Archer, after returning from injury, hasn't been as effective thus far.

Chester-le-Street pitch report for ENG vs AUS 3rd ODI

The conditions at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street would be challenging for both teams as 236 has been the average first innings score in 25 matches. Having said that, 338 is the highest score batting first at the venue while England has previously chased down 314 runs against Australia. It remains to be seen if the pitch will be flat or there will be something in it for the bowlers.

Chester-le-Street ODI Numbers Game

Matches Played - 25

Matches won batting first - 10

Matches won bowling first - 13

Average 1st inns score - 236

Highest total - 338/6 by SL vs WI

Highest score chased - 314/4 by ENG vs AUS

Squads

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cooper Connolly

England Squad: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook(c), Jamie Smith(w), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Olly Stone, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood, Jofra Archer, Jordan Cox, John Turner