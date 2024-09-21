ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for England vs Australia match in Leeds

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England will look to come back after the 7-wicket loss in the ODI series opener against Australia

England will take on Australia in the second ODI of the five-match series at Headingley in Leeds with an aim to level it. Australia proved to be too good in the end despite their depleting bowling resources with one fast bowler going down after the other. Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head produced magnificent all-round performances with the latter continuing his ballistic run at the top of the order across all formats. England were in the running to set a huge total but lost 7/83 in the latter part of the innings to collapse to 315 all-out.

Australia made light work of the chase by tracking down the target in just 44 overs. Australia wouldn't have their best pace-bowling attack available on the park and that is one area England can target in order to level the series. England wouldn't sweat about their batting since this is the approach they have taken now across all formats. However, bowling will be a concern for the new captain Harry Brook and the interim coach Marcus Trescothik.

England were rendered toothless by Head's counterattack and Labuschagne's solidity at the end. England would need their leading pacers to get a couple of wickets in the powerplay as pegging Australia back early would be the way to go given how the visitors are going in white-ball cricket.

My Dream11 team for ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI

Phil Salt, Travis Head (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Liam Livingstone, Steve Smith, Matt Potts, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Adam Zampa (vc), Aaron Hardie, Adil Rashid

Probable Playing XIs

England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook(c), Jamie Smith(w), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa