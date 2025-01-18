'Embrace with death for a few seconds': Former India coach reveals health emergency situation

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Former India cricketer and women's team's head coach WV Raman had a near-death experience recently

Woorkeri Raman, an Indian cricketer of 11 Tests and 27 ODIs and a renowned Indian women's team head coach, revealed on Friday, January 17 a health emergency situation he had to tackle the last week where he had almost a tiny encounter with death. Raman urged everyone not to ignore the signs their body gave them and to keep sharing it with families and friends as he narrated the whole incident starting from when he got sick and was diagnosed with viral fever.

"Last Tuesday started off with me consulting my GP due to a viral infection I had. He prescribed a few medicines and an hour later, i had them after food. Two hours later, I noticed a few hives on my body beginning to spread," Raman recalled," Raman wrote in a long thread on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

"I called my doc and he suggested that I go to the hospital and get an injection for a typical allergic reaction to medicine/food. Might have ignored or delayed but felt a bit of blood surge in my face. That was odd I thought, and drove to the hospital.

"I told the doc that I was getting worse despite the treatment. Things went down south very rapidly and there I was in an embrace with death for about 45-60 secs. I blacked out and then came to after a few minutes! Seemingly mild allergy culminated in a anaphylactic shock!!," Raman added before confirming that he was doing fine and thanked the Chennai doctors for his full recovery, which helped him return to commentating on the India-Ireland series.

"It only takes a second, folks, and life always keeping dealing cards that can stifle you. Read the cards and don't ignore the messages your body gives you. Yes, luck and God's grace are needed, no doubt. Please share the known allergies to your family, friends and doctors," Raman urged further.

Raman, an experienced coach at the domestic, international and IPL level, played 11 Tests and 27 ODIs for India while representing Tamil Nadu in 132 first-class games and 87 List-A matches.