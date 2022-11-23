Follow us on Image Source : GETTY ECB: Luke Wright set for new innings after retirement; to take over duties as men's selector

Former England cricketer and member of the 2010 T20 World Cup winning team Luke Wright is set to start a new inning after being appointed as a new member of the selection committee. Wright, on Tuesday (November 22) also dropped curtains on a successful career spanning two decades.

Statement from Rob Key

"Off the back of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup win and a successful summer for our men's Test team, I'm delighted that Luke will be joining as England Selector," said Rob Key.

"With his significant experience of playing in England and overseas as well as his in-depth knowledge of county cricket, he will be an important voice in squad selection while also helping to identify the next generation of England stars.

Wright says goodbye to the game with over 20,000 runs and more than 300 wickets; the record for the most runs in the T20 Blast; and a host of trophies to his name - including England's first in a men's ICC event, the 2010 World T20.

37-year-old is the latest in a string of shrewd appointments Rob Key has made since becoming managing director of the ECB earlier in 2922.

It is also worth noting that Wright will be in charge of the men's team only as his designated title refers 'men's selector' and not a national selector.

Wright-ing on the wall

Wright has spent the last three years in a number of different roles preparing for his post-playing career: he has worked as a batting coach at Melbourne Stars, a support coach for New Zealand and is leaving his role as Auckland's performance and talent coach at the end of March; earlier this year, he graduated from Manchester Metropolitan University with a masters in sports directorship. It has been the ideal apprenticeship.

