ECB exploring Brendon McCullum's relationship with 22Bet

England Cricket Board (ECB) is reportedly probing Test coach Brendon McCullum's relationship with 22Bet after his appearance in betting advertisements. McCullum joined 22Bet as an ambassador in January and has appeared in online advertisements.

As per a report by PTI, ECB is exploring the matter and is discussing it with McCullum. "We are exploring the matter and are in discussions with Brendon around his relationship with 22Bet. We have rules in place around gambling and will always seek to ensure these are followed," the ECB was quoted as saying by the BBC.

The report also added that the ECbhas clarified that McCullum is currently not under investigation. New Zealand's Problem Gambling Foundation had complained to the ECB about the advertisements last week. According to ECB's anti-discrimination code "directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging, facilitating or authorising any other party to enter into a bet in relation to the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any match or competition" is an offence.

In advertisements, McCullum said, "The IPL is coming, and I think all cricket fans are excited for this big event. My friends at 22Bet are ready to make your IPL experience even more fascinating. 22Bet India guarantees the best odds." Meanwhile, McCullum's agent Simon Auteri spoke to the Times newspaper. "We are talking to the ECB about this. I am not going to comment on anything. We are working through it," Auteri said.

McCullum joined England's team as their Test coach in the first half of 2022 and has been highly successful with them. McCullum and Ben Stokes have led England to 10 wins in 12 Test matches. He is currently at his home in New Zealand and will join the team ahead of England's Test match against Ireland.

