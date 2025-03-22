ECB asks World Cup-winning captain Heather Knight to step down, no replacement announced The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has asked Heather Knight to step down as captain of the team. She served the role for nine years and during her tenure, England won the ODI World Cup in 2017, beating India in the final.

After parting ways with head coach John Lewis, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) made another bold decision and asked Heather Knight to step down as captain. She served the role for nine years before her tenure was cut short. Nevertheless, the team management has confirmed that losing captaincy won’t hurt the cricketer in terms of selection as she remains an integral part of the team.

Knight has delivered tremendous success to the team in the past, including winning the ODI World Cup in 20217, beating India in the final. She also captained the side to the finals in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2018 and the Women's World Cup 2022 in New Zealand. The last few months have been extremely hard. Under her leadership, England failed to cross the group stage barrier in the T20 World Cup 2024 and suffered an embarrassing 16-0 defeat to Australia in the Ashes.

Reflecting on her captaincy, Knight stated that leading the national team for nine years is the biggest honour of her life and she loved the challenge that was thrown at the team. She briefly talked about the success that England had during her tenure and thanked the team management, players and support staff for giving their all during her time.

“Captaining my country for the last nine years has been the biggest honour of my life and I will look back on my tenure with an enormous sense of pride. I have loved the challenge of leading the team, but all good things come to an end and it's time for me to go back into the ranks and focus on being the best batter and teammate that I can be for the team,” Knight said.

“Winning the ICC Women's World Cup on home turf at Lord's in 2017 will always be a huge highlight, but being a part of the huge steps forward made in the women's game off the pitch brings me just as much pride...Thank you to all the players and staff, who have given it everything along the way,” she added.

ECB haven’t announced Knight’s replacement just yet. However, it’s unlikely that a youngster will be picked for the role, given that the ODI World Cup is around the corner and it will be played at sub-continent pitches, where experience matters immensely.