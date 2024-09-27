Dwayne Bravo retires from all forms of cricket, says 'mind wants to continue but body can't'

Follow us on Image Source : DWAYNE BRAVO INSTAGRAM/CPL T20 Dwayne Bravo has retired as the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket

Just a few days before he would turn 41, veteran all-rounder and highest wicket-taker in all T20s Dwayne Bravo has decided to hang his boots as far as all forms of cricket are concerned. Bravo, who limped to the crease to bat at No 11 during the CPL 2024 game against the Saint Lucia Kings, got his stint cut short after sustaining an injury. He pulled up while fielding and immediately left the field and writing was on the wall as far as his participation in the rest of the tournament was concerned.

"Twenty-one years as a professional cricketer - it’s been an incredible journey, filled with many highs and a few lows," Bravo wrote in an Instagram post late Thursday (September 26) night.

"Most importantly, I was able to live my dream because I gave you 100 [per cent] at every step. As much as I’d love to continue this relationship, it’s time to face reality. My mind wants to keep going, but my body can no longer endure the pain, the breakdowns, and the strain. I can’t put myself in a position where I might let down my teammates, my fans, or the teams I represent," Bravo added.

The 40-year-old all-rounder had already announced that this will be his last season in the CPL and even though he was retained by MI Emirates for ILT20, the latest injury just put a full stop to chances of any return. Bravo began his post with words 'Dear Cricket' and was thankful to the game for everything.

"I had no interest in anything else, and I dedicated my entire life to you. In return, you gave me the life I dreamed of for myself and my family. For that, I can’t thank you enough.

"So, with a heavy heart, I officially announce my retirement from the sport. Today, the Champion bids farewell," Bravo added.

Bravo, a five-time CPL winner, won his three titles with Trnibago Knight Riders, leading them to consecutive trophies in 2017 and 2018 before helping the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to the silverware in 2021. Bravo has also won a BBL, multiple IPL trophies and a PSL as well.

Bravo ended his career with 631 wickets, the most (as of now) in T20 cricket history, in addition to 177 first-class wickets (including 86 in Tests) and 271 in List-A (including 199 in ODIs) in a career spanning 900-plus matches across formats. Former West Indies captain Bravo had already retired from international cricket in 2021 before walking into the T20 sunset while flirting with coaching as a bowling consultant for Chennai Super Kings, his former IPL franchise and the Afghanistan cricket team for the T20 World Cup 2024.