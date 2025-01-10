Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals pitch report: How will surface at Kingsmead, Durban play?

Follow us on Image Source : SA20 Durban Super Giants captain Keshav Maharaj and Pretorial Capitals skipper Rilee Rossouw.

2024 runners-up Durban Super Giants open their SA20 2025 campaign against 2023 finalists Pretoria Capitals at Kingsmead on Friday, January 10.

The SA20 2025 kicked off on January 9 with a surprising result as MI Cape Town got the better of Sunrisers Eastern Cape on the opening day of the tournament. Delano Potgieter hit a 25-run cameo and took a five-wicket haul to power his team to a 97-run win.

The action now shifts to the second game between Pretoria Capitals and Durban Super Giants. The Capitals will be stepping on the field for the first time under Rilee Rossouw, who was handed the captaincy ahead of the third season of the tournament. Meanwhile, Maharaj would be eager to start strong with Durban and reach into the knockouts once again.

Ahead of the clash between Pretoria Capitals and Durban Super Giants, here is all you need to about Kingsmead, Durban.

Kingsmead, Durban pitch report

The pitch at Kingsmead, Durban offers a decent balance for both batters and bowlers. The average first innings score at the venue is 156, which highlights this is not a batting paradise but is not a dead surface for them too.

There have been 24 T20I matches played at the venue and the highest score is 226/6 by Australia against South Africa. The highest successful chase is 191 by Australia against the same opponents.

Kingsmead, Durban stats: The Numbers Game in T20Is

Total Matches - 24

Matches won batting first - 13

Matches won bowling first - 9

Average 1st innings Score - 156

Average 2nd innings Score - 137

Highest total recorded - 226/6 (20 Ovs) By AUS vs RSA

Lowest total recorded - 73/10 (16.5 Ovs) By KEN vs NZ

Highest score chased - 191/5 (17.5 Ovs) By AUS vs RSA

Lowest score defended - 125/6 (20 Ovs) By RSAW vs WIW

Squads:

Durban Super Giants Squad: Brandon King, Quinton de Kock(w), Kane Williamson, Heinrich Klaasen, Jason Smith, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj(c), JJ Smuts, Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, Naveen-ul-Haq, Bryce Parsons, Noor Ahmad, Shamar Joseph, Christopher King, Junior Dala, Prenelan Subrayen, Chris Woakes

Pretoria Capitals Squad: Kyle Verreynne, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Keagan Lion Cachet(w), Rilee Rossouw(c), Steve Stolk, Will Smeed, Will Jacks, Marques Ackerman, Kyle Simmonds, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Tiaan van Vuuren, Eathan Bosch, Migael Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Daryn Dupavillon, Liam Livingstone, Wayne Parnell