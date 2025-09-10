Duleep Trophy 2025 Final: When and where to watch South Zone vs Central Zone on TV and stream online? South Zone face Central Zone in the 2025 Duleep Trophy final. The surface is expected to be on a batting-friendly pitch in Bengaluru. Central boast top run-scorers, but their bowling is depleted. South rely on strong bowling and Azharuddeen to lead a young batting unit.

Bengaluru:

The 2025-26 Duleep Trophy final may lack the big names due to the Asia Cup and India A’s commitments, but it still promises a compelling contest between two well-matched sides. Set at Ground A of the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, a red-soil pitch known for its batting-friendly nature, the final between South Zone and Central Zone will test depth and resilience more than star power.

Central Zone arrive with a strong batting unit, headlined by Rajat Patidar, Danish Malewar, and Shubham Sharma, all in the top four of the tournament’s run charts. Patidar, with a strike rate of over 106 and consistent scores, has been a standout performer.

However, Central’s bowling has taken a hit. Four frontline bowlers have left for the Australia A series, forcing them to bring in a new-look attack featuring Kuldeep Sen, Kumar Kartikeya, and Kukna Ajay Singh. Much will depend on Saransh Jain, the semi-final hero, and Deepak Chahar, who is yet to find rhythm this season.

South Zone, on the other hand, are bolstered by a well-rounded bowling unit. Gurjapneet Singh, Vasuki Koushik, and MD Nidheesh impressed in the semi-final and will relish the conditions again. The batting, however, lacks experience, especially with Devdutt Padikkal and N Jagadeesan unavailable.

The onus falls on captain Mohammed Azharuddeen, who will also don the gloves, along with Tanmay Agarwal and Ricky Bhui, to anchor the innings. Azharuddeen, fresh off a strong Ranji season, will look to convert his domestic form into Duleep success.

While Central Zone have the edge in batting firepower, South Zone’s bowling might just balance the scales. Either way, the final looks set for a tight, tactical battle, with first-innings leads once again likely to be decisive.

Where to watch Duleep Trophy final on TV?

The 2025 edition of the Duleep Trophy final won’t be broadcast live on TV.

Where to watch Duleep Trophy final online?

Fans can catch the Duleep Trophy final on JioHotstar.