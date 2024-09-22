Duleep Trophy 2024: MI youngster claims Player of the Tournament, Ricky Bhui tops scoring chart

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/X India A players with the Duleep Trophy 2024 trophy in Anantapur on September 22, 2024

India A registered a sensational comeback win to clinch the Duleep Trophy 2024 title on Sunday, September 22. Indian youngsters displayed their skills and potential alongside some of the biggest names from the national team featuring the four-day four-team tournament in Bengaluru and Anantapur.

Mayank Agarwal captained the India A team who snatched a win from Ruturaj Gaikwad's India C in the closing stages of Day 4 of a third-round fixture in Anantapur. But despite a heartbreaking defeat, India C's bowler Anshul Kamboj made the biggest impact with the ball by taking the highest 16 wickets in five innings to clinch the Player of the Tournament award.

The 23-year-old right-arm Mumbai Indians' pacer was consistent throughout the tournament and deservingly won the POTT award. He defeated the likes of Ricky Bhui, Mukesh Kumar and Manav Suthar to clinch the award after the third round.

Most runs in Duleep Trophy 2024

Ricky Bhui (India D) - 359 runs in 6 innings Abhimanyu Easwaran (India B) - 309 runs in 5 innings Shashwat Rawat (India A) - 256 runs in 4 innings Ruturaj Gaikwad (India C) - 232 runs in 6 innings Sai Sudharsan (India C) - 211 runs in 6 innings

Most wickets in Duleep Trophy 2024

Anshul Kamboj (India C) - 16 wickets in 5 innings Mukesh Kumar (India B) - 15 wickets in 6 innings Navdeep Saini (India B) - 14 wickets in 6 innings Arshdeep Singh (India D) - 13 wickets in 6 innings Tanush Kotian (India A), Vijay Kumar Vyshak (India C) and Manav Suthar (India C) - 10 wickets each

Musheer Khan registers individual highest score

Mumbai's rising youngster Musheer Khar made the headlines in the first round by scoring the highest 181 runs on his Duleep Trophy debut against India A. But the youngster struggled to impress again with four consecutive single-digit scores for India B.

The majority of the Indian stars left the tournament after the first two rounds due to their involvement in the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh but some of the national team hopefuls made a big impact in the tournament. Mukesh Kumar took the second-highest 15 wickets while Ruturaj Gaikwad scored the highest 232 runs for his team.