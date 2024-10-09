Wednesday, October 09, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Dubai international cricket stadium pitch report for IND vs SL clash in Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Dubai international cricket stadium pitch report for IND vs SL clash in Women's T20 World Cup 2024

India will face Sri Lanka in the 12th match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE. It is a do-or-die clash for Harmanpreet Kaur and her troops as they lost to New Zealand in their opening game of the tournament.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: October 09, 2024 16:18 IST
IND vs SL
Image Source : AP India Women's team

India are set to lock horns against Sri Lanka in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup. It is a do-or-die clash for both teams with India losing to New Zealand in their tournament opener while Sri Lanka have lost both their matches so far. India registered their first win of the tournament with a win over arch-rivals Pakistan but they will have to beat Sri Lanka to stay alive in the tournament.

As for Sri Lanka, even a win in this encounter will not guarantee a place for them in the semifinal as they will be dependent on a few other results and should also beat New Zealand in their final league stage game. The clash will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai from 7:30 PM IST.

Dubai Pitch Report

The venue has so far hosted four matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup and three of them have been won by teams bowling first. New Zealand are the only side to defend the total as they won by 58 runs against India. The surface is expected to be on the slower side in the evening and once again, a score around 130-140 will be par at the venue.

Dubai International Stadium - T20I Numbers Game

Matches Played - 4

Teams won batting first - 1

Teams won bowling first - 3

Average 1st inns score - 121

Related Stories
Zak Crawley surpasses Rohit Sharma in major WTC record with 78-run knock against Pakistan

Zak Crawley surpasses Rohit Sharma in major WTC record with 78-run knock against Pakistan

Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh gain big in latest ICC rankings ahead of IND vs BAN 2nd T20I

Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh gain big in latest ICC rankings ahead of IND vs BAN 2nd T20I

Joe Root surpasses four legendary cricketers with 35th century in first Test vs Pakistan in Multan

Joe Root surpasses four legendary cricketers with 35th century in first Test vs Pakistan in Multan

Highest total - 160 by New Zealand vs India

Lowest total - 99 by Scotland vs West Indies

Squads

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha, Yastika Bhatia

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement