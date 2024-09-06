'I don't want to leave RCB': DPL star Anuj Rawat opens up on culture of Royal Challengers Bengaluru| Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Anuj Rawat exclusive interview.

The inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) can be termed as a huge success as it has attracted a large crowd and there's plenty of talk around the tournament in the country. One of the players who have played a pivotal role in pulling large crowds at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the event is the East Delhi Rider opener, Anuj Rawat.

Rawat has stamped his authority on the tournament and propelled the East Delhi Riders into the semis on the back of a few power-packed performances. Anuj, who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL feels that the Delhi Premier League is a wonderful initiative undertaken by the DDCA (Delhi and District Cricket Association) and will allow local talent to announce itself.

"First of all I want to thank Mr. Rohan Jaitley and the other members of the DDCA (Delhi and District Cricket Association) for organizing such a wonderful T20 tournament," said Anuj in an exclusive interview with India TV. "The Delhi Premier League (DPL) is an amazing initiative as there are many cricketers who stay limited to playing in local leagues in the city if they don't get more opportunities moving forward.

"Players who have done well in local leagues of the DDCA have been shortlisted to play the DPL and the games are being telecasted live therefore it is a great launchpad for them," he said.

Anuj has played a few mesmerising knocks in the tournament but the one that made a lasting impression on the followers of the league came against Purani Delhi in the 20th match of the DPL.

Batting first East Delhi Riders posted a mammoth total of 241 on the board and it was largely due to the power-hitting prowess of Anuj.

The southpaw hammered 121 runs off just 66 deliveries and tonked six fours and 11 sixes at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 183.33. He stitched an unbeaten 241-run stand for the opening wicket with Sujal Singh (108* runs off 57 balls) and helped his team win the game by 26 runs.

"I knew that if I got off to a start then it would be very difficult for the opponent to contain me. I trusted my ability and made the most of the start," Anuj said while talking about his whirlwind century.

Anuj is one of the prominent faces in the DPL and his shot to prominence has come by virtue of his involvement in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 24-year-old played for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 and has spent the last three editions playing at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

While Anuj is yet to have his breakthrough year at the IPL, he wants to continue flourishing at RCB and heaps praise on their dressing room culture.

"I don't want to leave RCB. The RCB dressing room is always chill. I share a wonderful bond with everyone at RCB. When you share the dressing room with several great players then it urges you to give your best," Anuj mentioned.

Anuj also revealed that he didn't have a cricketing idol growing up but started following the footsteps of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli after getting into professional cricket.

"I didn't take up the sport by watching someone. I was passionate about the sport and therefore I decided to take it up from a career point of view. After playing for a few years as a wicketkeeper-batter, I started looking up to MS Dhoni but then over a period of time I also started following Virat Kohli," he added.

In a day and age where youngsters are attracted to bulging muscles, Anuj believes in running extra miles on the ground and working towards building more endurance.

"Fitness plays a crucial role in helping a player keep away from injuries. Running extra miles, I feel is much more important than working out in the gym," he concluded.