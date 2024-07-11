'Don't want to be part of the blame games': Former PCB chief selector Wahab Riaz reacts to sacking

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Wahab Riaz.

Wahab Riaz had a lot to say after being sacked as a member of PCB's selection panel on Wednesday (July 11) but abstained from playing "blame games".

The former left-arm speedster took to 'X' to release a statement after he was axed in the aftermath of Pakistan's group-stage exit from the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean.

"My time serving as a member of selection committee for PCB comes to an end, I just want my people to know that I have served the game I love with faith and sincerity and have given 100 per cent for the betterment of Pakistan cricket," said Wahab.

Wahab was particularly irked by rumours which suggested that he added pressure to the other members of the selection committee and outvoted the other six panelists.

"It has been an honour to serve as part of the selection panel. To make collaborative decisions as part of the seven man panel to select the national team was a privilege - everyone's vote carried equal weight, we made selection decisions as a team & shared the responsibility of that process equally. It was an honour to contribute my part to that," he added.

He ended his statement by wishing success to Pakistan's newly appointed white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten and the coaching group.

Notably, Wahab was appointed as the chief selector and replaced Inzamam-ul-Haq in November last year after the latter tendered his resignation amid conflict-of-interest allegations.

However, he was demoted after Mohsin Naqvi took over as PCB chief replacing Zaka Ashraf as the latter made a host of other changes to the selection panel.

Wahab and Abdul Razzaq's exit has reduced the seven-member selection panel to five comprising the captain and the head coach of the respective formats, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Yousuf and data analyst, Bilal Afzal.