Dinesh Karthik named SA20 league ambassador alongside AB de Villiers

Dinesh Karthik has been named the SA20 league ambassador ahead of the 2025 edition of the tournament. Karthik will join his former RCB and the then Delhi Daredevils teammate AB de Villiers as one of the ambassadors of the league, which in just two seasons has been able to capture the imagination of fans, viewers, overseas players and former cricketers among other stakeholders with the record crowds and sensational young talent in South Africa on show.

Karthik, who recently joined his franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as mentor and batting coach, having announced his retirement from professional cricket, admitted that the league has been a fantastic advertisement of T20 cricket in the country in the first two seasons and said that it was his privilege to be associated with the tournament.

“I’m thrilled to join the SA20 as an ambassador,” Karthik said of his appointment. “The League has been electric in the first two seasons with some of the world’s best players on show and exciting young talent putting up their hands on the global stage. It’s a privilege to be associated with the Betway SA20 and I look forward to working with Graeme Smith and his team.”

SA20 League commissioner Graeme Smith was excited about Karthik's appointment saying that it will help elevate the league's global positioning and more importantly in India.

“We are thrilled to welcome DK as an ambassador for SA20 Season 3. His exceptional cricketing talent and personality make him the perfect fit for our league and his involvement will undoubtedly elevate the League’s status globally and in India. We look forward to a fantastic season ahead, with DK playing a vital role in making it a resounding success," former South Africa skipper Smith said.

SA20 already has a huge fanbase in India given that all the franchises are owned by IPL owners. With the signings of big names like Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow among others, the league has further branched out ahead of the new season in terms of expansion. The 2025 edition of SA20 is set to take place from January 9 to February 8.