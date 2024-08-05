Monday, August 05, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Dinesh Karthik named SA20 league ambassador alongside AB de Villiers

Dinesh Karthik named SA20 league ambassador alongside AB de Villiers

SA20 confirmed on Monday, August 5, the signing of Dinesh Karthik as the league's ambassador for the global footprint of the tournament. In just two seasons, SA20 has been able to catch the imagination of viewers and overseas players among other stakeholders.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: August 05, 2024 16:40 IST
Dinesh Karthik has been named as SA20 league ambassador
Image Source : IPL X Dinesh Karthik has been named as SA20 league ambassador ahead of the 2025 edition

Dinesh Karthik has been named the SA20 league ambassador ahead of the 2025 edition of the tournament. Karthik will join his former RCB and the then Delhi Daredevils teammate AB de Villiers as one of the ambassadors of the league, which in just two seasons has been able to capture the imagination of fans, viewers, overseas players and former cricketers among other stakeholders with the record crowds and sensational young talent in South Africa on show.

Karthik, who recently joined his franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as mentor and batting coach, having announced his retirement from professional cricket, admitted that the league has been a fantastic advertisement of T20 cricket in the country in the first two seasons and said that it was his privilege to be associated with the tournament.

“I’m thrilled to join the SA20 as an ambassador,” Karthik said of his appointment. “The League has been electric in the first two seasons with some of the world’s best players on show and exciting young talent putting up their hands on the global stage. It’s a privilege to be associated with the Betway SA20 and I look forward to working with Graeme Smith and his team.”

SA20 League commissioner Graeme Smith was excited about Karthik's appointment saying that it will help elevate the league's global positioning and more importantly in India. 

“We are thrilled to welcome DK as an ambassador for SA20 Season 3. His exceptional cricketing talent and personality make him the perfect fit for our league and his involvement will undoubtedly elevate the League’s status globally and in India. We look forward to a fantastic season ahead, with DK playing a vital role in making it a resounding success," former South Africa skipper Smith said.

Related Stories
India TV Sports Wrap on August 5: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on August 5: Today's top 10 trending news stories

KL Rahul's massive streak in ODIs ended with a duck in second ODI vs Sri Lanka

KL Rahul's massive streak in ODIs ended with a duck in second ODI vs Sri Lanka

Graham Thorpe, former England cricketer, dies aged 55

Graham Thorpe, former England cricketer, dies aged 55

SA20 already has a huge fanbase in India given that all the franchises are owned by IPL owners. With the signings of big names like Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow among others, the league has further branched out ahead of the new season in terms of expansion. The 2025 edition of SA20 is set to take place from January 9 to February 8.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement