Dilip Vengsarkar questions Virat Kohli's 'intent' after India's defeat in WTC Final

Former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar has questioned Virat Kohli's "intent" after India's defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

Stretching India's eight-year wait for ICC silverware, Kohli's men suffered an eight-wicket loss against the Kiwis on the final day of the marquee clash.

Skipper Kohli had spoken about the need for the batsmen to show more intent for scoring runs when conditions are tough for batting like they were in Southampton. Vengsarkar, however, said that Kohli's men should have also shown intent in their preparation for the big-ticket final.

The ex-chief selector feels India played well over the two-year WTC cycle but their preparation for the final was far from ideal. "If he is talking about intent, then why didn't the team prepare properly for this match? Where was the intent then? They should have played at least two four-day games.

"You want to know whether the players are match fit or not by playing those games. The fast bowlers will know what lengths to hit straightway only in those practice games."

Vengsarkar further said India announced the best available playing eleven two days before the game despite having the option to play an extra seamer when play began in the rain-hit game.

After a total washout on the first day of the final for the showpiece event., the Indian team had an option to drop a spinner to accommodate Mohammed Siraj in the set-up.

"You see, we had beaten Australia with a similar combination more or less. It was the best team they picked under the circumstances. Whether you announce it on the day of the game or the day before it doesn't make much difference. You have an idea about the conditions anyway," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)