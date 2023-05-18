Digital or TV, which mode is preferred by audience to watch IPL 2023? Know details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team RCB

Indian Premier League 2023 is inching towards its final stages and fans from different parts of the country are cheering for their teams to win the title. The 16th edition has been nothing less than a thriller as after 64 league-stage matches only one team (Gujarat Titans) has made it to the Playoffs. The tournament which began on March 31 will finish with the final clash on May 28. But do you know which medium is preferred by the audience to watch IPL? Let's find out.

Digital has overtaken TV as a preferred medium to watch IPL 2023, according to BARC Data and Data.ai. Considering the period from April 15 to May 5, an average of 97 million viewers tuned in on JioCinema daily during the season, as compared to 93 million viewers on TV. In this, the digital data doesn't include the 2 to 14 years old kids segment but while calculating the viewership of TV, the age group is included. This means the reach for digital would be a lot higher if 2+ age group data is taken into account.

When it comes to advertisements on TV, they have also declined as compared to the previous season. In the last edition of IPL, there were 98 advertisers, whereas the present season only has 59 advertisers on TV. When compared to advertisers for digital content, they are much higher and are around 400.

In terms of viewership also, TV continues to be at its second lowest levels in the last six years with a TVR of 4.46 in the present season. It was 6.4 in 2020.

According to the findings of the Axis My India Consumer Sentiment Index in May, the younger demographic prefers watching IPL on mobile. 64% of the survey participants in the 18-25 age group preferred watching the tournament on mobile. On TV, 23% of the IPL match reach is from the 2-14 age group, while only 15% is from 15-21 & 18% is from the 22-30 age group. The IPL viewership of connected TV is 55+ million, whereas on HD TV it remains at 29.8 million (without outdoor).

