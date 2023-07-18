'Didn't get to know why I was dropped': Prithvi Shaw makes huge claim over his removal from Indian Team

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Prithvi Shaw

Once leading India to a U-19 World Cup triumph in 2018, Prithvi Shaw was considered the next big thing in Indian cricket. The right-handed classy batsman turned the eyebrows of many due to his sheer skills and techniques. Many cricket fans heaped praise on Shaw when he made a century on his Test debut vs West Indies in 2018. But the star batter now seems to have fallen behind the pecking order and has now opened up about his removal from the Indian team.

In an interview with Cricbuzz and Wisden, the 23-year-old made some huge claims about his current life and his removal from the Indian team. The Delhi Capitals batter has said that he did not knew the reason when the team dropped him and there were speculations over his fitness being the reason for it. "When I was dropped [from the Indian team], I didn't get to know the reason. Someone was saying it could be fitness. But of course, I came here [to Bengaluru] and cleared all the tests at the NCA, again scored runs and again came back to the T20 team," Shaw said.

Shaw disppointed to be not in Windies Tour

The Indian star was not picked in any squad for the West Indies series. He was not considered for the T20I series, which features young players in the absence of the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Shaw is disappointed to not be on the flight for the Carribean. "But again didn't get a chance in the West Indies. I'm disappointed but you just have to move forward. I can't do anything, I can't fight with anyone," he added.

I don't have friends, I don't like making friends: Shaw

He also made a big claim over his personal life, stating that he doesn't have friends and does not like making. As a person, I just like to be in my own zone. People say a lot of things about me. But those who know me, know how I am. I don't have friends, I don't like to make friends. This is what's happening with this generation. You can't share your thoughts with anyone else. If you ask me personally, it's very scary. Darr lagta hai aajkal to share my thoughts. Agle din social media mein aa jaata hai.

Shaw has not played for India since July 2021 when India toured Sri Lanka. He made a comeback to the T20 team for the New Zealand series last year but was not picked for any game. He seems to be out of the mix at the moment and the 23-year-old was not named even in the Asian Games squad, which does not feature any ODI World Cup-bound player.

