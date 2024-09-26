Did Rishabh Pant approach RCB for IPL 2025? THIS is what the cricketer said

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rishabh Pant

The excitement around the retention rules ahead of the mega auction for IPL 2025 is increasing with every passing day. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to make an official announcement soon. However, several unconfirmed reports are already doing the rounds on social media on the basis of 'sources'. One of them was Rishabh Pant approaching Royal Challengers Bengaluru to play for the franchise in the next IPL season.

However, the India wicketkeeper has labelled it as fake news and has also urged the fans to stay away from spreading misinformation on social media. A fan had posted an update on Twitter that Pant had approached RCB to become the captain but the management declined his request. The fan had also stated that Virat Kohli didn't want Pant in the team.

But Pant denied any such move asking to re-check with the 'so-called' sources. "Fake news. Why do you guys spread so much fake news on social media? Be sensible guys so bad. Don’t create an untrustworthy environment for no reason. It’s not the first time and won’t be the last but I had to put this out Please always re-check with your so-called sources. Every day it’s becoming worse. Rest it’s up to you guys. It wasn’t just for you it’s for a lot of people who are spreading misinformation," Pant wrote in response to the tweet.

Pant is the captain of Delhi Capitals in the IPL and recently, Cricbuzz reported that the cricketer is set to be the top retention choice of the franchise.

For the unversed, the soon-to-be 27-year-old cricketer is currently gearing up for the second Test match against Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur starting September 27. Rishabh Pant made his comeback to the Test format after almost two years in the previous Test and he smacked his sixth century.