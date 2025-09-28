Did Ravi Shastri avoid interviewing Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha at toss in Asia Cup final? With India taking on Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final, former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis accompanied skipper Salman Ali Agha at the toss, as presenter Ravi Shastri seemed to avoid asking questions to the Pakistan captain.

Dubai:

India are locking horns with Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final, and the two teams face off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28. With the ongoing controversies between the two sides, more fuel was added to the fire after former India cricketer Ravi Shastri seemed to avoid Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha at the toss.

Animosity between the two teams continued after former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis was present at the toss alongside Ravi Shastri. Likely, Ravi Shastri did not want to talk to Salman Ali Agha due to the bitter buildup to the Asia Cup final.

According to several media reports, the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) made a request to the ACC (Asian Cricket Council) asking for a neutral presenter during the toss. However, the request was denied by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India). Pakistan then decided to send out the skipper, Salman Ali Agha, with former cricketer Waqar Younis, who talked to him during the toss.

Suryakumar Yadav opts out of trophy shoot ahead of final

In another major development, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was not present at the trophy photoshoot ahead of the final. Salman Ali Agha was present at the shoot alone instead of doing it alongside Suryakumar Yadav.

The controversies around the two teams have continued to rise ever since their first meeting in the Asia Cup 2025. India skipper Suryakumar Yadav opted against shaking hands with Salman Agha, which led to a big fiasco.

It is worth noting that the final of the tournament is the third meeting of the tournament between India and Pakistan. The Men in Blue have won both the matches that they have played against Pakistan so far, and will hope for a similar show in the Asia Cup 2025 final as well.

