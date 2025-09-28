IND vs PAK: Controversy erupts ahead of Asia Cup final; PCB files complaint against Arshdeep Singh, Know why The PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) has reportedly filed a complaint against India's ace pacer Arshdeep Singh, demanding that he be reprimanded after he made obscene gestures towards the spectators in India's last game against Pakistan.

Dubai:

In a major development, ahead of Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 final against the Indian team, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has filed a complaint with the ICC (International Cricket Council) against India’s ace pacer Arshdeep Singh for his ‘obscene gesture’ during the Super Four clash between the two sides.

In a report by ANI via Samaa TV, before the final, the PCB demanded that the ICC take action against Arshdeep for his conduct. The complaint alleged that Arshdeep Singh violated the ICC’s Code of Conduct by making gestures towards the spectators during their Super Four game in the Asia Cup.

In a statement released by the PCB, the board opined that Arshdeep Singh’s gesture towards the crowd brought cricket into disrepute. It is worth noting that before the complaint against Arshdeep, the PCB had also filed a complaint against India skipper Suryakumar Yadav after he remarked on the Pahalgam attacks, and the PCB opined that the India skipper made it a political issue.

India-Pakistan hope for good showing in Asia Cup 2025 final

The stage is set for the Asia Cup 2025 final; Team India locks horns with Pakistan in the summit clash of the tournament. The two teams face off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28.

It is worth noting that India and Pakistan have taken on each other twice already in the Asia Cup 2025, and the Men in Blue have emerged victorious both times. The two teams locked horns in Group A of the tournament first and then took on each other in the Super Four stage of the competition. With India having won both games in the tournament so far, they will hope to maintain the same run in the upcoming game as well.

