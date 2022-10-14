No one said a word against him: Arun Dhumal clears air around Ganguly's departure as BCCI President

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sourav Ganguly | File Photo

There have been a lot of stories and headlines doing rounds as to why was Sourav Ganguly not retained as BCCI's president for another term, but the outgoing treasurer and next in line to be IPL's chairman, Arun Dhumal said that nothing was spoken against Ganguly.

The next set of BCCI office bearers have filed their nomination and will be elected unopposed on October 18.

World Cup winner Roger Binny will replace Ganguly as the president, Jay Shah will remain the secretary, Rajeev Shukla will get another term as vice president, Ashish Shelar will be the new treasurer and Devaijit Saikia the new joint secretary. Speaking to PTI, Dhumal said Ganguly was party to all the decisions made before the nominations were filed.

"There has been no BCCI president who has served for more than three years in independent India. All this media speculation about Dada being told or a few members were against him, they are all baseless," Dhumal said.

"Nobody spoke a word against him. All the Board members were extremely happy and satisfied with the entire team and how BCCI was run in the last three years despite the challenges posed by COVID-19. Dada has had a very distinguished career as an India captain, one of the best-ever leaders. As an administrator, he took the entire team along and we worked as one team," he added.

Dhumal also went on to say that he would not have been part of the new team had Ganguly accepted the IPL chairmanship. Ganguly did not take the offer and now Dhumal will replace Brijesh Patel as the next IPL chairman.

"Dada was there along with Roger and the new set of people who went to file the nomination. Everything was discussed and Dada was also spoken to. He was offered IPL chairmanship, or else Roger would never have had a chance, he is 67 (age limit being 70)."

"He has been a World Cup winner for us, that was the view of the house. If Dada accepted the IPL chairmanship, I would have been out. And I would have been okay with that. Roger is a great addition keeping in mind the ODI World Cup at home next year," said Dhumal."

Dhumal said the high point of his tenure was two new IPL teams fetching more than Rs 12000 crore and the IPL media rights a staggering Rs 48390 crore for the next five years. "We followed the most transparent bidding process. Even those who could not buy teams appreciated it," he said.

Talking about the new dispensation, he added: "Out of the five officer bearers three are new ones including the president, joint secretary and treasurer. This was after a discussion with all the members.

"It is also about maintaining a balance and grooming new people for the future so that the board can run efficiently going forward.

If the entire set of office bearers continued then nobody could be trained. It is a much smaller body now (after the change of constitution)."

Dhumal also insisted that there was no politics behind Ganguly's exit. "There is no truth to that. People may have different ideologies as we live in a democracy. When it comes to BCCI everyone's focus is on how to take Indian cricket forward.

(Inputs PTI)

