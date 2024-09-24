Dhruv Jurel, Yash Dayal picked in Rest of India squad for Irani Cup, Ruturaj Gaikwad named captain

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, PTI Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal.

Wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel and fast bowler Yash Dayal have been picked in the Rest of India's squad for the Irani Cup fixture against Mumbai. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named the captain for the fixture against the reigning Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai from October 1 to 5.

"The Men’s Selection Committee has picked the Rest of India (RoI) squad for the upcoming IDFC First Bank ZR Irani Cup 2024 to be played against Mumbai, the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy champions. The match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow from 1st-5th October 2024," BCCI said in a statement.

However, the participation of both Jurel and Yash is subject to their absence from the Indian squad for the second Test, the Indian Board confirmed. "Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal have been selected in the Rest of India squad and their participation is subject to them not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur. The 2nd Test will begin from 27th September," BCCI wrote further.

Rest of India squad for Irani Cup fixture vs Mumbai:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK)*, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal*, Ricky Bhui, Shashwat Rawat, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar

