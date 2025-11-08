Dhruv Jurel slams twin centuries in unofficial Test against South Africa, pushes case for Playing XI call Dhruv Jurel slammed back-to-back centuries in the second unofficial Test between India and South Africa in Bengaluru. After scoring an unbeaten 132 in the first innings, he made another unscathed ton, this time a 127* in the second innings.

New Delhi:

Dhruv Jurel pushed his case for call into the Indian Playing XI much more after his back-to-back centuries in the second unofficial Test between India A and South Africa A. Jurel, who had played a lone hand in the first innings with an unbeaten 132, scored 127 against the Proteas side during the clash at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru.

Coming to bat at seven, Jurel struck another century, as he made 127 from 170 balls with 15 fours and a six. India declared on 382/7 after the dismissal of Rishabh Pant, who came out to bat despite having dealt blows to his body.

While Pant scored a fifty too, Jurel hogged all the limelight with yet another ton in the contest. The century comes days ahead of India's two-match Test series against South Africa that gets underway on November 14.

India A declared after Pant was dismissed on 65 with 382/7 on the board, handing the Proteas side a tough target of 417. In reply, the Proteas have begun well, going unscathed at 25 before the day came to an end and needing another 392 to win the clash.

India A had earlier made 255 in the first innings on the back of a lone fight from Jurel. Apart from his unbeaten 132, no other batter made even 30. South Africa came close to India's first innings score as they made 221 with captain Marques Ackerman scoring a century.

Jurel's twin centuries make his case for a spot in the Indian Playing XI in the Tests more strong. With Pant having dealt a blow, he might get a look in or else can also play as a specialist batter.

South Africa A's Playing XI: Jordan Hermann, Lesego Senokwane, Temba Bavuma, Zubayr Hamza, Marques Ackerman(c), Connor Esterhuizen(w), Tiaan van Vuuren, Kyle Simmonds, Prenelan Subrayen, Tshepo Moreki, Okuhle Cele

India A's Playing XI: KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Harsh Dubey, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna