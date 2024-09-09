'One of the happiest moments in my career': Dhananjaya de Silva reacts to Sri Lanka's Test win over England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka Test captain Dhananjaya de Silva.

"One of the happiest moments in my career," said a proud Dhananjaya de Silva, who became only the fourth Sri Lankan captain ever on Monday, September 9 to win a Test match in England. The Lankan Lions put on a spirited performance after losing the first two Tests of the series to chase down 219 at The Oval and win the third Test by eight wickets.

Only Arjuna Ranatunga, Mahela Jayawardena and Angelo Mathews have won Test matches against England in England and therefore Dhananjaya has every right to be proud about the remarkable achievement.

"One of the happiest moments in my career. We had a tough time in the last two Tests, to come back here and get a win, it is very good for me and my team and my country," Dhananjaya told Michael Atherton during the post-match presentation.

Dhananjaya lauded his opener and Player of the Match (POTM) Pathum Nissanka for his brilliant batting display and also acknowledged the efforts put in by the young Kamindu Mendis.

"(Key to victory) Taking 20 wickets, that's what I've been talking to the boys about. (Nissanka missed first Test) I wanted him in the team but only 11 can play. He came in and showed character. It's hard to bring in a new player to a set batting line-up, but Pathum and Kamindu are here and performing well. It's a good moment, we go back home. We can beat other teams in our home conditions," he added.

The loss has hurt England on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table. They are now sixth with eight wins, seven losses, and a draw in 16 matches. Their PCT (Points Percentage) is 42.19.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka are one place above England on the WTC table with three wins and four losses across six games.