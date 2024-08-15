Devon Conway opts for casual agreement, Finn Allen turns down central contract in pursuit of franchise cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Devon Conway and Finn Allen.

The exponential rise in franchise cricket competitions has started taking its toll on New Zealand as their star opener Devon Conway has opted for a casual playing agreement instead of a full-fledged contract. On the other hand, emerging white-ball batter Finn Allen has declined a central contract that was offered to him by New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

Conway has opted for a casual agreement to play in the third edition of South Africa's premier T20 competition SA20. As per a report by ESPNcricinfo, Conway is expected to play for Joburg Super Kings at the SA20 in January 2025.

Conway has been named in New Zealand's squad for the one-off Test match against Afghanistan and a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka. However, there is no certainty regarding his involvement in the three-match Test series against India in India.

Conway thanked New Zealand Cricket for the support and clarified that "playing for the BLACKCAPS is still the pinnacle for me".

“Firstly, I’d like to thank New Zealand Cricket for their support through this process,” Conway was quoted as saying in a press release issued by New Zealand Cricket.

“The decision to move away from a central playing contract isn’t one I’ve taken lightly, but I believe it is the best for me and my family at this present time.

“Playing for the BLACKCAPS is still the pinnacle for me and I’m hugely passionate about representing New Zealand and winning games of international cricket.

“I’m excited to be part of the upcoming Test squads for an important period in the ICC World Test Championship cycle and am looking forward to being involved in the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan next February if selected,” he added.

More to follow...........