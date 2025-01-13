'Desperately wanted to be on that tour': Glenn Maxwell on absence from squad for Sri Lanka Tests

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Glenn Maxwell.

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has stated that he was desperate to return to the Test side for the tour of Sri Lanka but understands the team management's reasoning behind his absence.

Australia announced their squad for the two-match away Test series against Sri Lanka with a few regulars resting. Pat Cummins is not in the squad as he is expecting a baby with his wife and has an ankle issue. Josh Hazlewood is not part of the tour due to his calf issue, while Mitchell Marsh is also not in the squad.

While Maxwell is not in the squad too, uncapped all-rounder Cooper Connolly has been handed a maiden Test call-up. Speaking on the snub, Maxwell said he wanted to be on the Sri Lanka tour but understands the rationale behind his absence.

"It's just selection. There's always going to be people wanting to be there and I made no secret that I desperately wanted to be on that tour, but I can completely understand their reasoning. The fact that they're already in the World Test Championship final, they've got a couple of Tests in Sri Lanka and there's going to be some sub-continent tours over the next few years, so they get to look a few new guys in those conditions,” Maxwell was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

Maxwell, who last played a Test in 2017, also stated that he is not making any future plans for his red-ball career as of now. "What an experience for those guys to go over there - Cooper Connolly on his first Test tour - I certainly would've made the same decision as they have. I am not making any future plans right now, I'm looking forward to a week off and then Sunday (the Stars' last home and away game)," he added.

The Aussies have already qualified for the World Test Championship final 2025 and will face South Africa in a bid to defend their title at Lord's in June.

Australia Squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster