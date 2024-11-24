Delhi Capitals buy KL Rahul for Rs 14 crore after intense bidding war at IPL 2025 mega auction

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV KL Rahul at IPL 2025 mega auction

Delhi Capitals signed the star Indian cricketer KL Rahul for a hefty price of Rs 14 crore in the IPL mega auction 2025 on Sunday. Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings were engaged in an intense bidding war for the former LSG captain in an event in Jeddah.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru also showed a strong interest in their former player but were forced out in the bidding war by the DC and CSK. Lucknow Super Giants also refrained from using the RTM option for Rahul.

KL Rahul was in superb form with the willow in hand in the previous edition (IPL 2024) of the Indian Premier League. Leading Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the lucrative T20 tournament, Rahul amassed 520 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 136.12. He was also fairly consistent with his knocks as he averaged 37.12 during the tournament.

The right-handed batter had scored four half-centuries during IPL 2024. Under his leadership, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had finished seventh on the points table with seven wins and as many losses, accumulating 14 points at a net run rate (NRR) of -0.667.

Rahul has played for four different teams in his IPL career thus far. He represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in his maiden IPL season in 2013 and scored 20 runs in two innings. In 2014 and 2015, Rahul played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and scored 166 and 142 runs across the two seasons.

He then returned to RCB in 2016 and enjoyed a breakout season. In 2016, Rahul aggregated 397 runs at an average of 44.11 and a strike rate of 146.49, including four fifties. He was then roped in by Punjab Kings (PBKS) and played the 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons for them.

Before the IPL 2022 season, Rahul was bought by Lucknow Super Giants and he served them as captain for three seasons on the bounce. Under KL Rahul's captaincy, LSG qualified for the playoffs in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

He is currently playing for Team India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.