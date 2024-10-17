Delhi Capitals announce new head coach ahead of IPL mega auction

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Hemang Badani

Delhi Capitals have appointed Hemang Badani as their new head coach ahead of a mega auction for the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League. Ricky Ponting had left the top position vacant earlier this year after not being able to win the trophy for seven years. At the same time, DC have also named Venugopal Rao as their director of cricket.

Badani was the fielding coach and batting coach of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for two IPL seasons in 2022 and 2023. As a head coach, Badani has led Jaffna Kings to two titles in the Lanka Premier League (LPL). He wasn't associated with any IPL team last season and was commentating in Tamil language on Star Sports. He is delighted to join the Delhi franchise for the next season of the cash-rich league as the Capitals are still searching for their first IPL trophy since its inception.

"It’s my absolute honour to be joining Delhi Capitals, and I’m deeply grateful to our owners for trusting me with the job. With the mega auction around the corner, my job, in collaboration with the rest of our coaching staff, is cut out. I can’t wait to get started," Badani said. For the unversed, the 47-year-old was the head coach of the Dubai Capitals side that reached the final of the ILT20 earlier this year.

As for Venugopal Rao, he played three IPL seasons for the Delhi franchise (Delhi Daredevils) from 2011 to 2013 and won the trophy in 2009 with Deccan Chargers. He has been a part of Dubai Capitals as a mentor in the inaugural edition of ILT20 and the Director of Cricket in the next.

"My association with the franchise has been a long-standing one, and I am thankful for the trust our owners have placed in me by offering me this role. I look forward to this new challenge ahead of a new IPL cycle," Rao said.