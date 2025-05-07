Delhi Capitals announce Afghan prodigy as replacement for Harry Brook Delhi Capitals took centre stage and announced Afghanistan's 23-year-old batter Sediqullah Atal as the replacement for Harry Brook who pulled out of the tournament for the second year in a row before the commencement of the competition.

In a major development for Delhi Capitals, the franchise took centre stage and announced Afghanistan’s 23-year-old opener Sediqullah Atal as the replacement for Harry Brook. It is worth noting that Brook pulled out of his IPL deal for the second consecutive year, and despite Brook pulling out of the tournament prior to the start of the competition, Delhi Capitals had yet to announce the replacement.

However, with the side’s form declining in their previous few games, they announced Atal as Brook’s replacement. He will join the DC camp for Rs. 1.25 crore, and will hope to make an impact in the team.

Atal caught the headlines after a brilliant knock against Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025. It is worth noting that Atal has played 49 T20s so far in his career where he has scored 1,507 runs to his name. He maintains an average of 34.25 runs and a strike rate of 131.27 as well.

With Delhi Capitals announcing Atal as the replacement, the franchise’s head coach Hemang Badani took centre stage and welcome Atal to the team.

“We are excited to welcome Atal to the Delhi Capitals. He is an exciting, young talent who has impressed everyone with his performances for both the Afghanistan youth and senior teams. Going into this important phase of the tournament, his presence will certainly add depth to our batting lineup,” Badani said.

It is worth noting that Delhi Capitals looked like a formidable side in the early stages of the competition. However, their form has seen a dip in recent matches. Interestingly, Delhi Capitals currently occupy fifth place in the standings.

With 11 matches played, the side has won six matches and has lost four, with one game producing no result. With three matches played, they will hope to put in a good show in the remaining games, and make their case for playoffs qualificatio