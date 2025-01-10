Delano Potgieter creates history in SA20, joins Bumrah, Malinga after MICT steamroll defenders SEC

Follow us on Image Source : SA20, IPL Delano Potgieter and Jasprit Bumrah.

Uncapped South African all-rounder Delano Potgieter created history in SA20 as he starred with both bat and the ball on the opening day of the SA20 2025 with a match-winning performance for MI Cape Town against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

28-year-old Potgieter scored a quick-fire 25 from 12 balls to power Cape Town to 174/7, before picking a five-wicket haul in the defence to play a key role in the team's 97-run win over the defending champions.

With this, he has registered a massive record. Potgieter picked 5/10 in his three overs as he hardly gave anything away to the batters and has now registered the best figures in SA20 by a medium pacer/pace bowler.

Best bowling figures in SA20:

1 - Roelof van der Merwe: 6/20 in 4 overs

2 - Delano Potgieter: 5/10 in 3 overs

3 - Noor Ahmad: 5/11 in 3.2 overs

4 - Junior Dala: 5/26 in 4 overs

5 - Marco Jansen: 5/30 in 4 overs

With Sunrisers already in deep trouble after the strikes of Trent Boult, Azmatullah Omarzai and George Linde, Potgieter took apart the middle and lower middle order with his wily bowling.

He came to bowl in the 11th over with the defending champions already reeling at 49/4. The all-rounder picked up three wickets in his first over. He began his act by cleaning up No.6 Beyers Swanepoel on his first ball, before edging out David Bedingham on the third ball. He ended any hopes of a comeback with a test-match dismissal of Aiden Markram on the fifth ball that caught the SEC skipper's edge after moving a tad from the back of a length outside off-stump.

Potgieter returned and picked up the wickets of Liam Dawson and the final one of Richard Gleeson in the 13th and 15th over to win the game for MICT.

With this, he has joined an elite list of bowlers featuring Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga among others. He has become the seventh bowler from an MI franchise to pick up a fifer in T20 leagues.

MI bowlers to pick up fifers in franchise leagues:

1 - Lasith Malinga: In IPL vs DD in 2011

2 - Harbhajan Singh: In IPL vs CSK in 2011

3 - Munaf Patel: In IPL vs KXIP in 2011

4 - Lasith Malinga: In CLT20 vs CSK in 2012

5 - Alzarri Joseph: In IPL vs SRH in 2019

6 - Jasprit Bumrah: In IPL vs KKR in 2022

7 - Akash Madhwal: In IPL vs LSG in 2023

8 - Jasprit Bumrah: In IPL vs RCB in 2024

9 - Delano Potgieter: In SA20 vs SEC in 2025