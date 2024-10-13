Sunday, October 13, 2024
     
  5. Deepti Sharma equals major T20I record after two wickets against Australia in World Cup 2024

Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh picked two wickets each to help India restrict Australia to 152 in their last group-stage game at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Sharjah. Deepti also entered the history book with her 29th T20I wicket against mighty Australia.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 13, 2024 23:29 IST
Deepti Sharma
Image Source : ICC/X Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma against Australia in Sharjah on October 13, 2024

Deepti Sharma entered the history books after an impressive all-round performance during India's ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 game against  Australia on Sunday. Deepti took two wickets while bowling first and then scored fighting 29 runs as India fell 9 runs short while chasing a tough 152-run target in Sharjah.

The top-ranked Indian all-rounder picked two big wickets of Grace Harris and Ellyse Perry but Australia managed to register a huge total batting first. After dismissing Perry in the 19th over, Deepti achieved a historic milestone in T20I history.

The 27-year-old spinner equalled New Zealand captain Sophie Devine's record for most T20I wickets against mighty Australians. Deepti now has taken 29 wickets in just 22 T20I innings against Australia at an amazing average of 20.13 and an economy rate of 7.19. 

Most WT20I wickets against Australia 

  • Deepti Sharma - 29 wickets in 22 innings
  • Sophie Devine - 29 wickets in 27 innings

More to follow...

