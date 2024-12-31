Deepti Sharma enters top 5, Smriti Mandhana suffers shocking drop in latest ICC rankings

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Deepti Sharma with Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues.

Indian star all-rounder Deepti Sharma has climbed one spot to enter into the top five of the latest ICC Women's rankings for bowlers, while Mandhana has seen a shocking drop in the batters' chart.

India recently registered emphatic wins over West Indies in both the T20I and the ODI series with all-round performances from the batters and the bowlers. Deepti picked up a six-wicket haul in the third ODI, while Renuka took four as India had bowled the Windies out for just 162.

Deepti's six-wicket haul had made her the country's first women's player with two six-wicket hauls in ODIs. Her sensational effort with the ball has also earned her rewards in the ICC rankings.

Deepti has now entered into the top five of the bowlers chart. She was on sixth as per the previous update and is now fifth with 665 ratings to her name as she went past England veteran Kate Cross. Deepti is behind leader Sophie Ecclestone (771), Megan Schutt (704), Ash Garnder (698) and Marizanne Kapp (677).

Smriti Mandhana drops down in batters' chart

Meanwhile, India vice-captain and star opener Smriti Mandhana has dropped one place in the recent rankings update despite scoring two fifties in the three-match ODI series. Mandhana made 91 and 53 in the first two ODIs before falling for four in the final innings, which has turned out to be the reason behind her decline.

Mandhana has dropped from second to third in the ODI batters' rankings. She is now behind Laura Wolvaardt (773 ratings) and Chamari Athapaththu (733) in the rankings.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is also down by three spots to 13th in the batting chart after scores of 34, 22 and 32 in the three ODIs.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews has climbed six places to seventh in the batting list after her seventh ODI century in the third game. Meanwhile, Harleen Deol, who had hit a hundred in the second game last week, is up four places to 54th in the batting list.