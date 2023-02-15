Deepti Sharma scripts history, becomes first Indian ever to reach this feat

Follow us on Image Source : ACC Deepti Sharma celebrates

In India Women's second World Cup match against West Indies, Deepti Sharma scalped three wickets and registered a unique feat that not even star players Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal have achieved in the T20Is. In the match played at the Newlands, Cape Town on the 15th of February, Deepti took crucial wickets and contributed to restricting the West Indies to a total of 118/6 after 20 overs.

In the game, Deepti first scalped two wickets and left behind Poonam Yadav to become the highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is by taking 99 wickets. Furthermore she scalped another wicket to become the first Indian ever to take 100 wickets in T20Is.

Here are top 5 women wicket-takers in T20Is for India

Deepti Sharma - 100 wickets (87 innings)

Poonam Yadav - 98 wickets (72 innings)

Radha Yadav - 67 wickets (62 innings)

Rajeshwari Gayakwad - 58 wickets (51 innings)

Jhulan Goswami - 56 wickets (67 innings)

When it comes to men in blue, Yuzvendra chahal tops the list with 91 wickets followed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar with 90 wickets. On the other hand, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah are at the 3rd and 4th positions with 72 wickets and 70 wickets, respectively. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is 5th in the list with 69 wickets.

Full Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.

