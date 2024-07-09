'You came at...': Rohit Sharma pens emotional note for 'work wife' Dravid after World Cup victory

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROHIT SHARMA Rohit Sharma with his family and Rahul Dravid.

India captain Rohit Sharma has poured his heart out and penned a note for the now-former Indian coach Rahul Dravid. Rohit and Dravid worked closely together to make India T20 World Champions last month and end the ICC trophy drought for the cricket-loving nation.

Dravid, whose association initially ended with India after the ODI World Cup heartbreak, was asked to stay for some more time and 'have one more crack' at the T20 World Cup by none other than the captain Rohit. The World Cup-winning skipper has now penned an emotional note for his former teammate and head coach.

"Dear Rahul bhai, I have been trying to find the right words to properly express my feelings on this but I'm not sure I ever will so here's my attempt," Rohit started his caption in a photo post with Dravid on social media.

"Since my childhood days I have looked up to you just like billions of others but I was lucky enough to get to work with you this closely. You are an absolute stalwart of this game but you left all of your accolades and achievements at the door and walked in as our coach and came on a level where we all felt comfortable enough to say just about anything to you. That is your gift, your humility and your love for this game even after all this time. I have learnt so much from you and every memory will be cherished. My wife refers to you as my work wife and I'm lucky to get to call you that too," he wrote in the caption.

"This was the only thing missing from your arsenal and I'm so happy that we got to achieve it together. Rahul bhai it has been an absolute privilege to get to call you my confidant, my coach and my friend," Rohit concluded.

A phonecall that changed the things

Dravid's tenure as the head coach initially had to end after the ODI World Cup heartbreak. But the former coach himself confirmed recently that Rohit dialled him to stay with the team for the T20 World Cup 2024. The captain asked his coach to stay and go for the 20-over World Cup.

"For Rohit to pick up the phone and say, 'Rahul, let's have one more crack at it in six or eight months' time. It will be lovely to have a crack at it together'. I am so thankful because I had the chance to work with an exceptionally great bunch of boys. But also experience what I have experienced in Barbados and to experience what I have done here. Truly grateful and probably one of the best phone calls that I have received in my life," Dravid said during a felicitation event in Mumbai after India's T20 World Cup win.

In his dressing room speech, the last one before he parted ways with the team, Rahul had said the same. "Thank you very much, Ro (Rohit), for making that call in November and asking me to continue," Dravid said in a dressing room video shared by the BCCI on social media.