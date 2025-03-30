DC vs SRH, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match Delhi Capitals will be playing after a six-day break as they take on the rampant Sunrisers Hyderabad, who got a taste of their own medicine in the last game against the Lucknow Super Giants. The Capitals won a thriller in their opening game and would hope to end the Vizag leg on a high.

Delhi Capitals will be in action after almost a week as they take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second and final match of the 2025 edition of the IPL in their adopted home venue in Vizag. The Capitals pulled off a miraculous heist in their opening clash against the Lucknow Super Giants with the middle order coming up clutch, led by Ashutosh Sharma's calm and composed innings. The return of KL Rahul will bolster the Capitals' batting unit, however, the top-order will have to come to the party for the home side.

Sunrisers will be wounded after the loss in their second game against the Super Giants and would be keen to make the Capitals pay for it. However, the Super Giants almost set a marker of how to go about their bowling in terms of facing the attacking batting line-up for the Sunrisers and it would not be a bad thing to have happened for the other teams to take a leaf out of that book. Delhi would also rely on Mitchell Starc and his experience of bowling to the Travis-Abhishek duo in the IPL 2024 knockouts for KKR last year and completely being all over them.

However, with such small boundaries, both teams will have to be wary about their bowling resources and quality. SRH were taken for a journey by Nicholas Pooran and Co while Delhi Capitals still await T Natarajan's fitness even though the likes of Mohit Sharma and Mukesh Kumar bowled well at the death against LSG after it seemed like the visitors would post a total around 230-240.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 10, DC vs SRH

Faf du Plessis (c), Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc (vc), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

Probable Playing XIIs

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Varma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Simarjeet Singh, Adam Zampa