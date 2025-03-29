DC vs SRH head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Match 10 With Delhi Capitals all set to lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 clash, let us have a look at the head-to-head between both sides as they gear up for the game.

The stage is set for game 10 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on March 30. It is worth noting that Delhi Capitals have only played one game in the competition so far.

Registering a thrilling win against Lucknow Super Giants in their first game of the season, Delhi Capitals currently occupy fourth place in the IPL 2025 standings with two points to their name.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have played two games so far. After registering a dominant win against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, the side failed to follow it up with another win as they lost their subsequent game against Lucknow Super Giants.

With two matches played, Hyderabad will hope to improve and register their second win of the season as they gear up for their third clash. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals, after pulling off a thrilling run chase in their last game, will hope for another good showing.

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record in IPL

Over the years of the IPL, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have locked horns on 24 occasions. SRH have emerged 13 times in the clash, whereas Delhi Capitals have won 11 times.

DC IPL 2025 squad: K.L. Rahul, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijhay, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, T. Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav.

SRH IPL 2025 squad: Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkar, Eshan Malinga.