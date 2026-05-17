DC vs RR LIVE cricket score: Rajasthan Royals look to break into the top four

New Delhi:

The 62nd game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Delhi Capitals hosting Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The clash begins on a positive note for Delhi as the side won the toss and opted to bowl first. It is worth noting that both Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals are well in the race for the playoffs. While Delhi Capitals are in eighth place in the standings, they are mathematically in the race for the playoffs, but are depending on other results if they are looking to make it into the playoffs.

As for Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural champions sit in fifth place in the standings, and with results going in their favour, a win agaisnt Delhi Capitals would take them into fourth place and the side will have a real chance to make it to the playoffs. Coming on the back of a loss, Royals will hope to put in a good showing in their clash against DC.