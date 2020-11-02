IPL 2020 | Devdutt Padikkal surpasses Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer with fifth half-century in debut season

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Devdutt Padikkal

Royal Challengers Bangalore's newest revelation, Devdutt Padikkal, on Monday, scripted a unique record in the Indian Premier League following his fifth half-century in his debut season which he scored during the IPL 2020 game against Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Padiakkal became the batsman with most half-century-plus scores in a debut season. His tally of five helped him surpass Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer, both of whom had amassed four fifty-plus scores in their debut seasons. Dhawan was the first to script the record back in 2008 for Delhi Daredevils. Iyer equalled the tally in 2015, playing for the same franchise.

Padikkal scored 50 off 41 balls laced with five boundaries.

RCB played cautiously throughout the evening with the opening pair of Padikkal and Josh Philippe adding 25 on board before Kagiso Rabada dismissed the Aussie for his first powerplay wicket this season. Padikkal then combined with skipper Virat Kohli to revive the innings, adding a half-century partnership before R Ashwin broke the stand in the 13th over with the dismissal of the latter. Padikkal departed shortly after, falling to Anrich Nortje.

RCB need to win the game to stand a chance to qualify for the playoffs, and so do Delhi Capitals.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage