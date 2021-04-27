DC vs RCB | AB de Villiers becomes second overseas player to 5000 IPL runs

Image Source : IPLT20.COM AB de Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer AB de Villiers on Tuesday became the second overseas player to score 5000 runs in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career. He achieved the feat during the IPL 2021 game against Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

De Villiers reached the milestone with a massive six over long-off against Axar Patel in the 15th over of the game. De Villiers became the sixth batsman in IPL history to reach the milestone, joining his teammate Virat Kohli and four others - David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina. Reaching the feat in his 161st innings, De Villiers surpassed Dhawan (168 innings) to become the third-fastest cricketer to the 5000 IPL runs after Warner (135 innings) and Kohli (157 innings).

Talking about the game, Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl first owing to the aid that chasing teams receive in Ahmedabad.

RCB lost both their openers early in the game before veteran bowler Amit Mishra also sent back Glenn Maxwell.

RCB presently stand third in the points table having lost only one game in their five matches this season.