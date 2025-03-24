DC vs LSG IPL 2025 live score: Re-shuffled Delhi Capitals-Lucknow Super Giants open campaign at Vizag

DC vs LSG IPL 2025 live score: Re-shuffled Delhi Capitals-Lucknow Super Giants open campaign at VizagDC vs LSG IPL 2025 live score: Reshuffled Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants open their IPL 2025 campaign at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, two stars of Indian cricket, have switched franchises and are in opposite jerseys now. LSG have been hurt with injury issues to their key bowlers, while DC have a revamped coaching staff.
The Super Giants made it to the playoffs in their first two seasons in 2022 and 2023, however, they finished seventh last season. The Capitals have not made it to the playoffs since 2021 and would be eager to get into the knockouts this time around. Follow for the latest update on this match.