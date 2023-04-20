DC vs KKR: Pitch Report to Records: Here's everything to know about Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Arun Jaitley Stadium

Delhi Capitals are all set to face Kolkata Knight Riders at their home ground Delhi, on Thursday. Both teams will play their sixth game of IPL 2023. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

​Pitch Report - DC vs KKR

The average 1st innings total in T20I match at this venue is 139. It decreases to 133 runs in the 2nd innings.The deck at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is favourable for batters. The pitch has a dry surface and it can be advantageous for spinners as the match progresses.

Will Toss Matter?

The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first. Out of 13 T20I matches played here, four have been won by team batting first and nine have been won by the team bowling first.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 13

Matches won batting first: 4

Matches won bowling first: 9

Average T20I Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 139

Average 2nd Innings scores: 133

Score Stats for T20I matches

Highest total recorded 212/3 (19.1 Ov) by RSA vs IND

Lowest total recorded 120/10 (19.3 Ov) by SL vs RSA

Highest score chased 212/3 (19.1 Ov) by RSA vs IND

Lowest score defended 96/7 (20 Ov) by INDW vs PAKW

Full Squads -

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Abishek Porel(w), Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Praveen Dubey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, David Wiese, Tim Southee, Jason Roy, Litton Das, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desa

