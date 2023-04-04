DC vs GT IPL 2023: Why is Kane Williamson not playing in Delhi vs Gujarat clash in tournament

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kane Williamson is not named in GT's team

DC vs GT IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals are facing Gujarat Titans in the 7th match of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The Titans are fresh off a win in the tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings and look to continue their winning run. Meanwhile, they are missing Kane Williamson in the team as David Miller has replaced him.

Why Kane Williamson is not playing?

GT batter Kane Williamson has been ruled out of IPL 2023 after suffering a knee injury in the tournament opener. Williamson got injured while fielding in the first innings of the match. The Titans confirmed the development recently.

"We regret to announce, Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the TATA IPL 2023, after sustaining an injury in the season opener against Chennai Super Kings. We wish our Titan a speedy recovery and hope for his early return," Titans had announced on April 2.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya felt gutted after losing Williamson and he stated it at the toss ahead of DC vs GT game. "We will bowl first. I am not sure how the wicket will play. Obviously we're gutted after losing Kane. Especially for him. As a team we can manage, but gutted for him. Miller comes in for him. Sai Sudharsan comes in for Vijay Shankar. Not much talking in our team. We just want to keep things simple and focusing on controllables. Pitch looks fantastic here and dew might kick in later," Pandya said at toss.

Delhi Capitals' Playing XI:

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

Gujarat Titans' Playing XI:

Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

