Dawid Malan surpasses Rohit Sharma in major T20 record after crossing 10000-run mark Dawid Malan has become the fifth England player to get to 10000 runs in T20 cricket as he got to a special milestone during the Vitality Blast. Malan has surpassed Indian star Rohit Sharma in a major T20 record.

England batter Dawid Malan surpassed Indian icon Rohit Sharma in a major T20 record during the Vitality Blast on Sunday, June 8. Malan crossed the 10000-run mark in T20 cricket during Yorkshire's clash against Leicestershire at North Group, Leeds.

The England star needed only two runs to get to the mark and he got there pretty quickly in the third over itself when he slammed a six off Matt Salisbury. He did not stop any soon and had a great time in the middle as the Yorkshire skipper slammed 88 from 48 balls to power the team to a handsome total of 213/7.

During his knock, Malan has surpassed Indian star Rohit Sharma in the list of fastest players to get to 10000 runs in T20s. The England star needed 358 innings to get to the 10000-run mark, while Rohit had got to the milestone in 362 innings.

The fastest player to get to 10000 runs in the format is Babar Azam, who took only 285 innings to get to the milestone. Chris Gayle (285 innings) and Virat Kohli (299) innings are the other two players to get to the mark in under 300 innings.

Malan fifth English player to hit 10K T20 runs

Meanwhile, Malan is the fifth England player to get to the mark. He joins compatriots Alex Hales, Jos Buttler, James Vince and Jason Roy.

Most runs for England in T20 cricket:

1 - Alex Hales: 13698 runs in 492 innings

2 - Jos Buttler: 12794 runs in 424 innings

3 - James Vince: 12143 runs in 422 innings

4 - Jason Roy: 10176 runs in 386 innings

5 - Dawid Malan: 10086 runs in 358 innings

Yorkshire make light work of Leicestershire

On the back of a brilliant knock from Malan, and a 34-ball 62 from William Luxton, Yorkshire racked up 213/7 in their 20 overs. Logan van Beek was the pick of the bowlers for Leicestershire in an otherwise poor outing with 3/47 in his four overs.

Meanwhile, the Yorkshire bowlers rattled the opposition batters up pretty quickly. Led by Jafer Chohan's 4/27 and Dom Bess' 2/25, the Malan-led side bowled Loius Kimber's team for 107 to register a 106-run win.