David Warner reveals his successor in unique way after confirming his international retirement

Image Source : GETTY David Warner after playing his last international game during the IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024 in North Sound on June 24, 2024

Australian cricket suffered an elimination from the T20 World Cup 2024 after Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh in the last Super 8 round match on Monday, June 24. A shock exit for the ODI and Test champions resulted in the end of the international career of the veteran David Warner.

The opening batter played his last game against India in Gros Islet on Monday morning, not knowing this would be his last international game. Warner scored just six runs before Arshdeep Singh dismissed him in the very first over as Australia suffered a 24-run defeat while chasing a huge target of 206.

Despite Australia's embarrassing exit from the tournament, Warner goes down in history books as one of the modern-day greats. Replacing him will be an uphill task for the management as the left-arm opener dominated all three formats during his 15-year international career.

The question remains on who will replace David Warner in white-ball cricket teams as Australia lack solid answers at the moment. But Warner himself revealed Jake Fraser-McGurk as his successor by posting a picture with the rising youngster and adding a caption, "All yours now champions."

Image Source : DAVID WARNER/INSTAGRAMDavid Warner's Instagram Story on June 25, 2024

Fraser-McGurk, 22, grabbed everyone's attention after displaying his big-hitting skills at domestic tournaments in 2022 and 2023. He made an international debut during the ODI series against West Indies at home in February this year and made two appearances.

The right-handed youngster arrived in the IPL 2024 as a replacement for the injured Lungi Ngidi for Delhi Capitals. He grabbed an opportunity with open arms and took the tournament by storm. Fraser-McGurk smashed 330 runs in just nine innings at a sensational strike rate of 234.04 and won the Striker of the Season award.

However, Fraser-McGurk was snubbed from Australia's squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 with David Warner and Travis Head being preferred for the opening roles. Fraser-McGurk also highlighted David Warner's glorious T20 career numbers by posting an Instagram Story on Monday.