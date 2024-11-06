David Warner questions Cricket Australia over 'ball change' row involving India A and Australia A

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES David Warner.

David Warner has accused Cricket Australia (CA) of sweeping the ball change row which occurred during the India A vs Australia A 1st unofficial Test under the rug.

Warner feels that Cricket Australia has "squashed" the matter "as fast as they could" probably fearing a controversy may hit the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, set to get underway in a couple of weeks.

"The ultimate decision is with CA isn't it?," Warner was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "I think they have obviously squashed it as fast as they could, given that India is coming out here this summer. But if the umpires deemed something happened, I am sure there will be a follow up. I think the umpires or the match referee should be standing here answering questions."

"I think the match referee should be coming out and addressing his own staff which are the umpires. And if they're sticking by the umpire's decisions, you have to stand up for that. That's obviously a statement CA have to release. I have not seen anything."

For the unversed, the incident unfolded on the final day of the first unofficial Test between India A and Australia A in Mackay. The Indian players were infuriated after the umpires handed them a different ball and not the one that was being used.

On-field umpire Shawn Craig accused the Indian players of scratching the ball. However, there was no video evidence of any Indian player tampering with the condition of the ball. Craig's statement enraged India A's wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan and he called the decision "stupid".

"You scratch it, we change the ball. No more discussion, let's play," umpire Craig was heard saying over the stump mics.

"So we are going to play with this ball…that's a very stupid decision," Ishan replied to Craig.

Craig got livid at Ishan's reply and warned him of repercussions.

Craig said, "Excuse me, you'll be on report for dissent. That's inappropriate behaviour. Because of your actions we changed the ball."