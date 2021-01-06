AUS vs IND: David Warner confirmed to play Sydney Test

Image Source : TWITTER/ CRICKET AUSTRALIA File photo of David Warner.

Australian opening star David Warner will be featuring in the Australia playing XI against India in the third Test in Sydney on Thursday morning, confirmed Oz captain Tim Paine during a press confrence.

Warner missed out on the first two Tests and the T20 series after suffering a groin injury while fielding in the second ODI last month. The batsman came back in the squad for the third Test but there were clouds of doubt over his selection as reports read that he was sitll not 100 per cent fit. However, Paine ended all the speculations saying they need the energy of Warner on the field.

"Obviously with David (Warner) playing and potentially more, there's some conversations that need to be had first," Paine said during a virtual press conference. "Davey's been awesome, he brings really high intensity and fills guys with confidence around him. He's a player that you love having on your side.

"He's always got plenty to say, really energetic, very professional and I've always loved playing."

"He's a player in this team guys love to have in the side, so he's made an instant impact with that energy and intensity that he brings.

"Will's been fantastic as well.

"He's been out of the bubble for a couple of weeks, so he's excited, he's fresh and he's been batting really well in the nets and looks ready to go if he's called upon," Paine further said.