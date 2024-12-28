Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell break 10-year-old New Zealand partnership record in 1st T20I vs Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : AP New Zealand got to a magnificent score of 172 following a rescue act from Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell

New Zealand fought back from a terrible position to post a decent total of 172 runs on the board in the first T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at the Bay Oval Mount Maunganui, on Saturday, December 28. After being put in to bat first, New Zealand lost their top order for not much as the Sri Lankan bowling attack, led by the left-armer Binura Fernando was all over the Kiwis, especially in the first half. New Zealand were 65/5 before storming back into the contest led by M and M.

Daryl Mitchell survived an early dismissal after he was dismissed by Matheesha Pathirana cheaply for eight but on a no-ball. Sri Lanka missed out on landing the killer blow on New Zealand and the Black Caps saw a window of opportunity to fight back.

Mitchell and Michael Bracewell played out a couple of overs to test the waters before playing their shots as both of them were able to keep the threat of Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga down for the longest. Both brought up their fifties and seemed like they would take New Zealand to a score in excess of 180. However, Theekshana with a sensational final over took a couple of wickets to restrict New Zealand to 172 but the duo of Bracewell and Mitchell was able to break a New Zealand record in T20Is.

The pair became the first one for New Zealand to stitch a century partnership as the 105-run stand was the Black Caps' highest for the sixth wicket as the duo went past Brendon McCullum and Luke Ronchi's partnership of 85* 10 years ago.

Highest partnership for New Zealand in T20Is for 6th wicket

105 (off 58) - Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell (vs SL) - Mount Maunganui, 2024

85* (off 43) - Brendon McCullum, Luke Ronchi (vs WI) - Auckland, 2014

73 (off 32) - Jacob Oram, Craig McMillan (vs India) - Johannesburg, 2007

68 (off 43) - Ross Taylor, Luke Ronchi (vs WI) - Wellington, 2014

Sri Lanka began brilliantly with Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis forging a 121-run opening stand as it seemed like the game was done and dusted before New Zealand came back with four wickets in no time. Nissanka missed out on his well-deserved century as Sri Lanka underwent a massive collapse and eventually lost the contest with the Kiwis taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.