Dane van Niekerk not part of ODI World Cup plans, confirms head coach Mandla Mashimbyi Dane van Niekerk won't be part of South Africa's Women's World Cup squad, confirms coach Mandla Mashimbyi. Though not selected, she's training with the team and being considered for future series after reversing her retirement.

Durban:

Former Proteas Women captain Dane van Niekerk will not feature in South Africa’s squad for the upcoming Women’s Cricket World Cup, head coach Mandla Mashimbyi confirmed on Wednesday.

“She’s definitely not part of this World Cup, she won’t be going,” Mashimbyi told reporters during the national training camp currently underway at Kingsmead Stadium.

Van Niekerk’s presence at the Durban camp has sparked speculation after she recently reversed her retirement from international cricket. However, Mashimbyi was quick to clarify that while she remains in the long-term plans, her immediate return to the squad is not on the cards.

“She is someone we are looking to towards the future. There are series she might be involved in, and hopefully, when she ticks all the boxes, she can showcase all her skills again,” he added.

Probably not where everyone else is at the moment: van Nierkerk

The 32-year-old, who stepped away from international cricket in 2023, has been working her way back through domestic performances, turning out for Western Province last season. She showed promise with the bat but admitted she still has some way to go in meeting the current standards of the national side.

“I’m watching the players with their skill, there’s a massive difference from two years ago. I’m probably not where everyone else is at the moment,” Van Niekerk said earlier this week.

Mashimbyi stressed her experience remains invaluable to the setup. “She’s captained the team, played for a long time, and has been successful. The experience she carries is something we’d miss if we didn’t have it,” he said.

The Proteas are currently focused on fitness and skill development during the Kingsmead camp, with conditions tailored to match subcontinental pitches. They begin their World Cup campaign on October 3 against England in Guwahati. Before that, they will play three ODIs in Pakistan, serving as crucial preparation.