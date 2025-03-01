Dale Steyn tips Afghanistan for ICC Success with patient approach Former cricketer Dale Steyn opened up on the area Afghanistan need to improve to find success in ICC tournaments. He believes that if the team is patient enough, they can win a title in the next decade.

Afghanistan have pulled a few upsets in ICC tournaments in recent times. In the 2023 ODI World Cup, they defeated England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka among others and that helped the team qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025. In 2024, they once again produced terrific performances in the T20 World Cup, beat Australia and qualified for the semi-final of the competition.

In the ongoing Champions Trophy, they beat England earlier in the tournament and had a golden opportunity to make it to the top four. However, a defeat to Australia spoiled their chances. Nevertheless, former South Africa international Dale Steyn believes that plenty of opportunities will come to Afghanistan if they manage to play the same brand of cricket in the next decade.

The 41-year-old also talked about the importance of patience for success. He mentioned that in the era of T20 cricket, the batters are trying to get going from the first over, which may not be a wise move for ODIs. He noted that playing more four-day matches can help Afghanistan grow into a strong nation when it comes to 50-over matches.

“Back in the day, a lot of players would go play county cricket. Or they would go play first-class cricket to improve their skills and improve their patience really. I think we live in a time now where people are not patient enough. They want things to happen so quickly. This ball must be a wicket, there's no patience to building up and taking a wicket. And sometimes, the batters are the same, they're batting in the first over. There's so much movement happening in the crease, so they're trying to hit a six and they're trying to get the game going,” Steyn was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“I think a lot of them play T20 cricket around the world, which is great, it's great for their pockets and it's great for them to learn. But, maybe, spending some time in four-day games might help, because one-day cricket is essentially a shortened version of a Test match. It's got its moments where T20 is applied. But patience is one of the biggest things that Afghanistan players need to learn, and once they get that down, honestly, in the next decade, they could win ICC tournaments, for sure,” he added.