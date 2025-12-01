CSK’s two-time IPL champion opts out of 2026 edition, joins Faf du Plessis to play in PSL Moeen Ali has opted out of the 2026 Indian league season to join the PSL instead, following a similar move by Faf du Plessis. The 38-year-old, released by KKR after 2025, announced his decision on X and looks forward to a “special experience” playing in Pakistan.

New Delhi:

Moeen Ali has confirmed that his next chapter in franchise cricket will unfold in Pakistan, marking a decisive shift in his T20 commitments for 2026. The England all-rounder announced that he will feature in the Pakistan Super League next year, opting out of the Indian Premier League after an eight-year association with the tournament. His decision arrives shortly after Faf du Plessis made an identical call, signalling a notable migration of senior international talent toward the PSL.

Moeen shared his plans publicly on X, outlining his enthusiasm for returning to Pakistan’s premier T20 competition.

“I’m really excited to be joining PSL in its New Era. The league has earned a reputation for top-level T20 cricket, with high-quality competition and world-class talent across every team. Playing in Pakistan is always incredible; quality of cricket is outstanding and the passion and intensity from the crowd push you to bring your best. I’m looking forward to being part of it all and creating some great memories along the way. Ready for another special experience,” Moeen wrote.

The 38-year-old has featured regularly in the IPL since 2018, turning out for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, and most recently Kolkata Knight Riders. His IPL resume spans 73 matches, producing 1167 runs and 41 wickets. Notably, he won the IPL twice, in 2021 and 2023, with CSK. In 2025, he appeared in six games for KKR before the franchise released him ahead of the mini-auction. Moeen also carries prior PSL experience, having played nine matches for Multan Sultans.

Faf du Plessis also decided to opt for PSL

Du Plessis, another seasoned figure of the IPL era, stepped away from the upcoming auction as well, making his announcement on November 29. His time in the league began in 2013 with Chennai Super Kings, where he became integral across seven seasons. In the middle, he featured for Rising Pune Supergiant, then returned to CSK for a standout 2021 season with 633 runs. A move to Royal Challengers Bengaluru saw him lead the side from 2022 to 2024, highlighted by a 730-run campaign in 2023. His most recent stint was with Delhi Capitals, where he made 202 runs in nine matches before injury cut short his 2025 season.

“After 14 seasons in the IPL, I've decided not to put my name into the auction this year. India has a special place in my heart... this certainly isn't goodbye” the former South Africa international wrote.